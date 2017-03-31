Ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye arrested in corruption probe

LONDON. KAZINFORM Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been arrested and taken into custody over a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal, BBC reported.

The 65-year-old was driven to a detention centre south of Seoul after a court approved her arrest.



She is accused of allowing her close friend Choi Soon-sil to extort money from companies, including Samsung, in return for political favours.

Ms Park, who was removed from office earlier this month, denies the claims.



She is the third former president of South Korea to be arrested over criminal allegations, Yonhap reports.



