MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Former speaker of Russia's State Duma lower parliament house Gennady Seleznyov has died in the age of 67, Seleznyov's son-in-law Andrei Andreyev told TASS late on Sunday.

He said Seleznyov had been seriously ill in the past several months. "Medics did their best but his heart stopped beating overnight on Sunday," Andreyev said.