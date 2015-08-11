  • kz
    Ex-top manager of ASTANA EXPO-2017 company to remain under arrest

    11:38, 11 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty district court №2 extended the arrest of former top manager of "National Company "EXPO 2017" JSC Sulambek Barkinkhoyev, a source at the Astana city court has confirmed today.

    Mr. Barkinkhoyev, the company's former managing director for construction, is suspected of embezzlement on a large scale. His arrest was extended until September 17, 2015. Earlier it was reported that ex- CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Talgat Yermegiyayev reportedly embezzled $22,4 million from the fund of the company and was put under house arrest in early July 2015.

