ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former head of the construction department of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Kazhymurat Ussenov will spend the next two years behind bars.

A court in Astana sentenced Ussenov to 2 years in prison with confiscation of property on Wednesday.



He was found guilty of abuse of power (Article 307) and embezzlement on a large sale (Article 189).