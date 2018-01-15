Ex-U.S. Ambassador on importance of Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Richard Hoagland shared his opinion on why the forthcoming visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States is so crucial, Kazinform cites the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

In particular, he said he is very pleased that President Nursultan Nazarbayev will be the first president in Central Asia to visit Washington and have a meeting with new U.S. President Donald Trump. It is important that those, who have the vision on the leadership like President Nazarbayev, could set an agenda for the future, Richard Hoagland told the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He underlined that in this context, the forthcoming visit is very important.