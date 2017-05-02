Ex-Vice Minister of Education and Science sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Sayat Shayakhmetov has been found guilty of embezzlement of budgetary funds, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Almaty District Court No.2.

“Sayat Shayakhmetov has been found guilty as per Article 175 (paragraph 4, sub-paragraph B) of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan. He has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and to confiscation of property bought illegally. Besides, Shayakhmetov has been declared ineligible to hold public office for a 5-year period,” the press service of the Court says.

Another defendant, Chief of the Directorate for Education and Science Facilities Construction Alexander Pak was found guilty of committing crimes as per articles 176 and 177 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan. He was sentenced to 7.5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and suspension from public service for a 5-year period.

The criminal case regarding Shayakhmetov and Pak was launched by the Financial Police in April 2013. Both were charged with embezzlement of more than 1.5bln tenge of budgetary funds, which had been allocated for construction of a 700-seat school in Ust-Kamenogorsk, West Kazakhstan region.