Ex-White House chef&#39;s body found in New Mexico

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The body of former White House executive chef Walter Scheib was found Sunday in the mountains of New Mexico where he had gone hiking, officials said.

Scheib, who served under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, has been absent since June 13 when he left to go for a hike alone on a mountain trail in Taos, New Mexico. He was later reported missing by a family member. On Thursday, investigators tracked Scheib's cell phone signal to a mountain in Taos, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Department of Public Safety, CNN reports. Scheib had recently moved to the area, according to Sergeant Elizabeth Armijo, a New Mexico State Police public information officer. Scheib's car was discovered by investigators Tuesday in a parking lot at the Yerba Canyon Trailhead. His body was discovered off the immediate trail approximately 1.7 miles from the base of a hiking trail. Scheib served as White House executive chef from 1994 to 2005. Scheib was personally hired by then-first lady Hillary Clinton, according to Scheib's official website.