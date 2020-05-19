Excavations at Kyzyl oba mausoleum to restart in June

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Participants for the upcoming excavations at the Kyzyl oba mausoleum in North Kazakhstan region are wanted, Kazinform reports.

Basically, any volunteer can join the excavations and work closely with well-known geologists and researchers during the 45-day expedition. The period of the expedition may be shortened. The start of the expedition is scheduled for June 9.

The announcement about the archeological expedition appeared on social networks of the regional youth resource center.

If you wish to apply, please download the application form from the youth resource center’s website and fill it in.

It should be noted that last year’s expedition unearthed some exciting archeological pieces in the territory of Ualikhanov district dating back to the period of the Golden Khorde. This time archeological team puts high hopes on the mausoleum.