ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fervent heat warning has been issued in Kostanay region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Occasional rains with thunderstorm and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Kostanay region on August 9. Rainy conditions will give way to excessive heat of +35°C in the afternoon the same day," Kazakhstan's national weather service said in a statement.