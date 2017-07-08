Excessive heat forecast for S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rain, thunderstorm, gusty wind and chances of hail will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, hot weather without precipitation is expected in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Thunderstorm is forecast for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent heat will grip Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Almaty regions.