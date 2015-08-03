Excessive heat to dip in regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temperature drop is expected in some regions of Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.

On August 4-6, colder air streams will take hold of western Kazakhstan that was tormented by fervent heat of +40°, +44°C. Mercury is expected to dip in northern Kazakhstan as well. Meteorologists predict that occasional rains may hit that area of the country tomorrow. Excessive heat of +40°, +43°C will return to southern and southeastern Kazakhstan August 5-6. Source: Kazhydromet