    Excessive heat to dip in regions of Kazakhstan

    16:28, 03 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temperature drop is expected in some regions of Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.

    On August 4-6, colder air streams will take hold of western Kazakhstan that was tormented by fervent heat of +40°, +44°C. Mercury is expected to dip in northern Kazakhstan as well. Meteorologists predict that occasional rains may hit that area of the country tomorrow. Excessive heat of +40°, +43°C will return to southern and southeastern Kazakhstan August 5-6. Source: Kazhydromet

