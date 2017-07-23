  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Excessive heat to grip 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    17:52, 23 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a heat alert for 5 regions of Kazakhstan.

    According to the statement, excessive heat is forecast for Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions. Mercury will go up to 40-42°C in Karaganda regions on July 25-29, up to 45°C in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions on July 25-29 and up to 40-43 °C in Zhambyl and Almaty regions on July 26-30.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!