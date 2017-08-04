Excessive heat warning in effect across the country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued an excessive heat warning on Friday, Kazinform reports.

According to the forecasters, on August 5-8 in some parts of West Kazakhstan, August 6-8 Aktobe, and August 6 Karaganda regions, excessive heat up to 40-42°C is expected.

On August 5-6 in some parts and on August 7-8 on the most of the territory of Atyrau region temperature will reach 40-43°C.

On the afternoon of August 5-6, in some parts and on August 7-8 on the most of the territory of Mangistau region, strong heat up to 43-45°C is expected.

On August 6-7 in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions and on August 7-8 in Pavlodar, southwesterly winds are expected to reach 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23-28, and even 30 mps in some places.

In some parts of East Kazakhstan region on August 7-8 southwesterly winds are expected to reach 17-22 mps, gusting to up to 30 mps.