Exchange offices in Astana and Almaty sell US dollar for 359 tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Exchange offices in Astana and Almaty cities have raised the USD exchange rate up to 359 tenge per one US dollar today, according to kurs.kz and valuta.kz.

It is worth mentioning that weighted average US dollar rate made 351.02 tenge per dollar during the day trading session.



The National Bank of Kazakhstan sells dollars for 355.72 tenge per dollar. Kazkommertsbank and BankCenterCredit sell dollars for 356.5 and 356 tenge per dollar respectively.



Earlier it was reported that exchange offices in the cities of Astana and Almaty had a maximum sell rate of 350 tenge per US dollar this morning.



The USD exchange rate grew by 3.98 tenge - up to 347.86 tenge per US dollar in the morning trading session of the Kazakh Stock Exchange.