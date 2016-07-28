Exchange offices in Astana sell US dollar for 357 tenge, in Almaty - for 354.7 tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today, exchange offices in Astana and Almaty cities have decreased the USD exchange rate to 357 tenge per one US dollar and 354.7 tenge per one US dollar respectively, kurs.kz and valuta.kz web portals report.

The purchase rate made 353 tenge per one US dollar in Astana and 352 tenge per one US dollar in Almaty.



The National Bank of Kazakhstan sells dollars for 354.53 tenge per US dollar. Kazkommertsbank and BankCenterCredit sell dollars for 355.3 and 356 tenge per US dollar accordingly.



Exchange offices in Astana had a maximum sell rate of 358 tenge per US dollar this morning. As for Almaty, local exchange offices had a maximum sell rate of 356 tenge per US dollar.