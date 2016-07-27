Exchange offices in Astana sell US dollar for 359 tenge, in Almaty - for 356 tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today, exchange offices in the cities of Astana and Almaty have decreased the USD exchange rate to 358 tenge per one US dollar and 356 tenge per one US dollar respectively, Kazinform has learnt from kurs.kz and valuta.kz web portals.

Weighted average US dollar rate made 352.37 tenge per dollar during the KASE day trading session.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan sells dollars for 354.51 tenge per dollar. Kazkommertsbank and BankCenterCredit sell dollars for 354.2 and 355 tenge per dollar accordingly.

Earlier it was reported that exchange offices in Astana had a maximum sell rate of 364 tenge per US dollar and a maximum purchase rate of 357.2 tenge per US dollar this morning. As for Almaty, local exchange offices had a maximum sell rate of 361 tenge per US dollar and a maximum purchase rate of 356 tenge per US dollar.