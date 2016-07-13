EXCLUSIVE: Glass sarcophagus to be built in Berel, East Kazakhstan region (PHOTOS)

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The proposal of archeologists working in Berel valley of East Kazakhstan region on building of a glass sarcophagus on the burial mound No.2, where the unique artifacts dated back to the late 4th century B.C., was supported by the regional authorities.

Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov visited the archeological dig in Berel, Katon-Korgai district of East Kazakhstan region. Professor Zeinolla Samashev heads the work on archeological excavations there. The scientists told the head of the region about the artifacts found in the archeological dig, the press service of the region's governor informs.

This summer, remains of a person and seven sacrificial horses dated back to the late 4th century B. C. were found in the valley. A person was buried in a column, which in turn is within the timber blocking. The remains of this person were not examined yet. All the horses buried there have the attire made in the Scythian animal style. One of the horses has the attire made of gold. The peculiarity of the ornaments and attire found in the burial is the use of a fowl, which is rarely used in the culture of ancient nomads. Besides, a big clay jar was found in the burial as well.

According to Z. Samashev, the excavations will continue as long as scientists hope to find more artifacts there.

The head of the region supported the idea of the scientists to build a glass sarcophagus on the burial allowing people to come there and see the site and unique archeological findings.

About KZT 40 mln will be allocated for building the sarcophagus in the nearest future in order to build the sarcophagus by this September.