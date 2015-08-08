EXCLUSIVE: Kazakhstan&#39;s capital city considers hosting Astana vs APOEL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The issue of hosting "Astana" FC vs APOEL (Cyprus) match in Astana is being discussed now, Astana Mayor Adilbek Dzhaksybekov said.

"Currently we are discussing the possibility of holding the match on Astana Arena stadium. It's a big event and we have much to do. Heads of state will attend the event which is dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. This is a historical event and huge preparatory work is required. To tell the truth, we didn't expect that "Astana" Football Club would win", the Mayor said and added he was happy to know about the Kazakh team's victory. "This is the success of Kazakhstan football, the success of Astana team", he added.

Earlier, the official website of "Astana" Footbal Club informed that the match of UEFA Cchampions League play-off will be held on August 18 on the Central Stadium of Almaty. The match will begin at 22:00 by Astana time. The return match will take place on August 26 on Cyprus, Nicosia at 20:45 CET (00:45 by Astana time).