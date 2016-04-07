EXCLUSIVE. We do not want to mar our relations with Japanese colleagues for one athlete’s misconduct – Kazakh National Skating Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the International Affairs Department of the Kazakhstan National Skating Federation Tatyana Russinova commented on reports of some mass media regarding the incident which occurred between Kazakh and Japanese figure skaters Denis Ten and Yuzuru Hanyu at the ISU World Championships in Boston.

“The representatives of Japan’s Figure Skating Federation called me on Monday. I have also received an official letter from them. Every day, when I switch on my computer, what I see? A plenty of letters and messages from the Japanese figure skating fans. They apologize to us for Hanyu’s behavior. Some of them write that Hanyu’s behavior discredits upon their country,” said Russinova in an interview to Kazinform correspondent Damir Baimanov.

Tatyana Russinova kindly agreed to read out one of the letters from a Japanese fan: “I am writing to offer my apology to you for Yuzuru Hanyu’s misconduct and for the actions of his crazy fans. Japanese fans know that Denis is a noble young man, who will never hurt other skaters. We believe that Hanyu demonstrated a piece of childishness. It is a shame to Japan. Those who send bad messages to Denis Ten are not real fans of figure skating. They are just faithful fans of Hanyu justifying any wrongdoings from his side. I would like Denis and people of Kazakhstan to know that Japanese fans feel sorry for this,” the email reads.

Russinova noted she receives such messages several times a day. She also emphasized Ten’s reaction to the criticism he had to face. “I saw his posts in social media and I can say that he is a well-mannered young man. He responds to the comments and messages without giving up to provocations and hysteria,” she pointed out.

According to her, Kazakhstan Skating Federation does not want to mar relations with their Japanese colleagues because of this incident.

“Our colleagues from Japan called us not to lodge complain to the International Skating Union. They urged us to avoid any scandal. We are closely cooperating with the Japanese Federation. We do not want to mar relations with Japanese for one athlete’s misconduct, even if he is an Olympic Champion. This is very important. Japanese Federation did their best to make Hanyu be sorry for what he had done,” added Russinova.