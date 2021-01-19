  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Executive secretaries of 8 ministries relieved of posts

    09:14, 19 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Executive secretaries of eight ministries have been relieved of their posts in line with the decree signed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Earlier last year Kazakhstan made a decision to abolish the institute of executive secretaries. In line with that decision the Head of State relieved the following executive secretaries of their posts:

    Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Marat Orazayev

    Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science Kanat Sarsembayev

    Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Aida Kurmangaliyeva

    Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Aidyn Ashuyev

    Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Investment Zhanibek Nupirov

    Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy Arman Dzhumabekov

    Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Talgat Momyshev.

    Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to abolish the institute of executive secretaries in his latest state-of-the-nation address last year.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!