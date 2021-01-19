Executive secretaries of 8 ministries relieved of posts
Earlier last year Kazakhstan made a decision to abolish the institute of executive secretaries. In line with that decision the Head of State relieved the following executive secretaries of their posts:
Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Marat Orazayev
Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science Kanat Sarsembayev
Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Aida Kurmangaliyeva
Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Aidyn Ashuyev
Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Investment Zhanibek Nupirov
Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy Arman Dzhumabekov
Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Talgat Momyshev.
Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to abolish the institute of executive secretaries in his latest state-of-the-nation address last year.