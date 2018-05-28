Executive secretaries of national economy, foreign ministries appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Head of the State's Order, the executive secretaries of two ministries of Kazakhstan have been appointed, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Arman Jumabekov was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Yermek Kosherbayev was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. He was relieved of his post as the Executive Secretary of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

It is also reported that by the Head of State's Order, Anarbek Karashev was relieved of his duties as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.