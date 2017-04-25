Executive Secretary of Education Ministry appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aryn Orsariyev has been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

Born in 1976, Mr. Orsariyev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, the University of Marne-la-Vallee and the Sorbonne University.



In 2000 he was the lecturer of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the second secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At that time he also served as the chief expert of the analytical center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the chief expert of the Secretariat of the Security Council. Starting from 2002 he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the chief expert of the Inner Policy Department for two years.



Orsariyev held various posts at the Inner Policy Department of Astana city, the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in late 2000s.



He was the deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region from February 2012 till April 2015. Since April 2015 he has been serving as rector of the S. Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.