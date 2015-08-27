Exhibition dated to 20th anniversary of constitution opened in Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty Central State Museum of Kazakhstan is holding an exhibition themed "My Country. My family. My Story" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Year of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

According to the organizers, the aim of the exhibition is to reveal the historical and political, as well as legal importance of the basic law of the state. "The exhibition contains about 600 photographs 400 of which are related to ethno-cultural associations. No doubt, the event is an opportunity to exhibit the history of the country which is populated by different ethnic groups," said Deputy Chairman of the Assembly in Almaty K. Mansurov. The exhibition includes photographs, books, objects from holdings of the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, copies of documents from the archives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Archives of filmdocuments and sound recordings. The exposition will last until September 3.