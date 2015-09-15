Exhibition dedicated to Japanese culture on display in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dolls of Japan, kimono and accessories exhibition has been unveiled at the Museum of the First President in Astana today.

It was organized by the Japanese Embassy in Kazakhstan within the framework of the international project Dialogue through cultures. Attending the opening ceremony were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Masayoshi Kamohara and his spouse. The exhibition will help citizens and guests of Astana city get to know Japanese culture and traditions better. In total, 200 items from the personal collection of Mrs. Kamohara are on display at the museum. "Today we are unveiling the exhibition dedicated to the art and way of life of Japanese people. Each item on display that you will see holds its own secret. Our museum has turned into a little land of the rising sun," director of the museum Alma Sagyngali said at the ceremony. The exhibition is due to run until September 27.