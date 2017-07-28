Exhibition dedicated to King Faisal of Saudi Arabia opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An exhibition of King Faisal, ruler of Saudi Arabia from 1964 to 1975 was opened in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

'Al-Faisal: Witness and Martyr' includes about 60 items, among them, are unique historical documents, Koran, personal items, honorary awards, medals, orders and badges handed to King Faisal by the heads of various states, Photos and much more.





Since King Faisal assuming power, significant changes in the economic and socio-political life of Saudi society. During his reign, the country experienced a huge increase in oil production, built a new state infrastructure, carried out a number of structural reforms, which allowed the country to enter a new level of international cooperation. For many years Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud represented Saudi Arabia in the UN. Under King Faisal, the kingdom became one of the leading powers in the world.





The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the Deputy akim of Almaty, representative of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Saudi diplomats, representatives of the King Faisal Center for Research Islamic Studies, as well as prominent representatives of the Kazakh public.