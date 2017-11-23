Exhibition of dynasty of artists unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of the Akanayevs Dynasty dedicated to the memory of Laura Urazbekova, President of the Kazakh Academy of Arts, was unveiled at the State Museum in Almaty city on Thursday, Kazinform reports.





Over 70 paintings, photographs and others works of the artist are on display within the framework of the exhibition.







At the opening ceremony Amandos Akanayev, Laura Urazbekova's husband, humbly admitted that he is just a successor to his family's traditions.







"My mother Bibikhan had skillful hands, She created handmade carpets and was a great seamstress. She always reminded that her handicrafts saved the family during the 1930s famine. One could get a sack of corn for a couple of knitwear items," he said.



