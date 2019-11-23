Exhibition of young Iranian painter opens in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Paintings by young Iranian artist Hamid Aminifar are on display at the famous Art Gallery «Gallery 1969» in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, IRNA reports.

The exhibition, which opened yesterday (Thursday) for five days, featured 20 pieces of painting by the young Tabrizi-born artist in the field of architecture.

Paintings exhibited in 130 x 130 cm and 150 x 150 cm with content consisting of verses of the Holy Quran and poems of classical Iranian poets.

In an interview with IRNA correspondent, Amini Far said: «In designing these artworks I have tried to use the verses of the Holy Quran and the poems of classical Iranian poets, including Hafez and Rumi.»

Amini Far's works have been exhibited in different countries so far and this is the first solo exhibition of this young Iranian artist in Azerbaijan.