Exhibition telling the story of displaced Koreans opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A personal exhibition by Kazakh-Korean artist Victor Moon "Origins of my palette - Bastobe" opened at A. Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty, marking the 80th anniversary of Koreans' deportation to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The exhibition presents more than 80 paintings and graphics by Victor Moon. Its title refers directly to the author's place of birth Bastobe near Ushtobe, Taldykorgan district. Moon has a very unique and recognizable style close to Cezanne, Picasso and Braque's Cubism which was popular in the early twentieth century.





The exhibition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Koreans' deportation to Kazakhstan. This was a tragic page of history for many people, who have been repressed and deported in 1937.

Victor-moon has made a significant contribution to the development of art in Kazakhstan and in the World. Today his works are presented in public museums, galleries and private collections around the world.





Victor Moon is a member of Artists' Union of the USSR and Kazakhstan participant of republican and international exhibitions.



