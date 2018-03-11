Exhibitors from 55 countries to offer best productions at Dubai WoodShow

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - More than 300 participants from 55 countries are participating at the Dubai WoodShow that takes place from 12th to 14th March, 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, WAM reports.

The 13th edition of Dubai WoodShow takes off in the presence of Pacome Moubelet Bouyeba, Gabonese Minister of Forest, Vira Khmerova, Vice President of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Wood Processing, Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, along with other key international dignitaries and officials from the UAE and Dubai governments.



Organized by Strategic Marketing and Exhibitions, the three-day event also hosts six country pavilions at the Dubai Woodshow, including Canada, China, Finland, Russian Federation, Turkey and the USA.



Trade visitors representing various segments of the wood industry, manufacturers, importers, businessmen dealing in furniture and wood products, are expected to participate, learn about the latest innovations from the fourth-generation technology in furniture manufacturing, wood machinery and its various products. Due to the increasing demand for wood products, manufacturing machines and accessories, the exhibition plays a very important role in the Middle East, especially in view of the growth of the UAE's real estate sector that pushes up the demand for household items, furniture and decorative materials and contributes to meet the needs of the market, according to oraganisers.



The exhibition covers an area of more than 17,000 square meters.



More than 12,000 trade visitors are expected to visit the three-day international exhibition.



Photo: dubaiwoodshow.com