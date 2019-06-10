  • kz
    Exit poll: Over 70% of Kazakhstanis vote for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    00:04, 10 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken more than 70% of votes in the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "According to the exit poll, 3.86% of voters cast their votes for Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, 5.32% - for Daniya Yespayeva, 15.39% - for Amirzhan Kossanov, 3.03% - for Toleutai Rakhimbekov, 1.41% - for Amangeldy Taspikhov, 70.13% - for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and 0.86% - for Sadybek Tugel," Director of "Public Opinion" Research Institute Ainur Mazhitova said at a press briefing.

    Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election began across Kazakhstan at 07:00 am and ended at 20:00 pm local time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced that voters' turnout at the presidential election amounted to 77.4%.

