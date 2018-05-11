Expansion of coop with European Parliament discussed at Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has held today a meeting with the delegation of the European Parliament led by Iveta Grigule-Pēterse, the Chairman of the European Parliament's Delegation to the EU-Kazakhstan, EU-Kyrgyzstan, EU-Tajikistan and EU-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and for relations with Turkmenistan and Mongolia (DCAS), Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service.

The delegation is on a visit to Astana to participate in the 15th session of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. The institution has been established in 1999, serving as an effective platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue ever since.

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union is distinguished by a high level of trust and a strong potential for further expansion, Grigule-Pēterse said during the talks. The sides discussed the issues of developing trade and economic cooperation, improving the investment climate, and strengthening the political dialogue.

The participants exchanged views on topical issues of international politics, including Kazakhstan's activities within the UN Security Council, the Syrian settlement, the restoration of Afghanistan, and the situation with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action regarding Iran's nuclear program. The members of the European Parliament showed interest in the prospects for cooperation between the countries of Central Asia, the development of the transit and transport potential of the region, attracting European investors to the market of Kazakhstan. The sides also discussed the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the prospects for updating the EU Strategy for Central Asia.

At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed their firm intention to continue constructive cooperation and dialogue in the full range of existing issues and agreed to maintain close working contacts.



