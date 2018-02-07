Expect an Olympic medal from me: Yuliya Galysheva
In an interview for Kazinform, one of the brightest representatives of Kazakhstan's ski sport Yuliya Galysheva weighed in on her medal chances at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
- What can you say about your readiness for the Olympics?
- I went to the Olympics to win a medal. If everything goes well you can expect a medal from me for sure.
- Are you confident in your abilities?
- I'm in good condition now. And I will fight for a medal only. Prior to that, I participated in 4 stages of the World Cup. At all stages, I demonstrated high performance. These were the main challenges before the Olympics.
- Will we see you on the Olympic podium?
- Keep your fingers crossed for me! I'm in the best physical condition, but an ounce of luck would be good. If not the first place, I will fight for the second or third one for sure.
- Thank you for the interview. We wish you good luck
It is to be recalled that Yuliya Galysheva will compete in moguls skiing event on February 9.