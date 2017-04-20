Expedition with Russian, American cosmonauts launches from Baikonur to the ISS

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasted off atop the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, sending the next expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said Thursday.

Expedition 51/52 crew members on board include NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration) astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.



The launch was carried out from the Gagarin's Start of Baikonur, a Roscosmos representative told Sputnik earlier in the day, adding that the upgraded Soyuz spacecraft is carrying 70 kilograms (154 lb) of food products, Sputnik reports.



The toy on a string that can be seen in front of the cosmonauts is a zero-gravity indicator.



The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft has an upgraded navigation system, new communications system and a modernized docking system. The spacecraft also has a larger solar cell area, which enables it to generate more energy.



The launch of the Soyuz MS-04 to the ISS was initially scheduled for March 27 but was postponed to conduct more safety checks.