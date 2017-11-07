Experimental Gas and Coal Chemistry Complex tested in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Experimental Gas and Coal Chemistry Complex "Kazakhstan" was tested on Saryadyr coal mine, said academician Bolat Yermagambet, the director of the Research Institute for Chemistry of Coal and Technologies.

He noted that coal production in Kazakhstan exceeds 100 million tons yearly, and only 5-7 percent of this figure is processed-in metallurgic industry for production of coke, char, gas and electric power, reads a message on the website of the prime minister.



"In perspective, it is necessary to direct up to 10 million tons of coal for chemical processing and produce not only motor fuels, but very important products with a high added value, the scientist said.



The advantage of coal gasification process is the absence of harmful effects on the atmosphere, also, after the burning, it is possible to extract rare and rare-earth metals and other valuable components, according to him.



"The scientists of the Research Institute for Chemistry of Coal and Technologies, in 3 years, on the basis of their developments, created the Experimental Gas and Coal Chemistry Complex 'Kazakhstan' on Saryadyr coal mine. The complex is designed for testing new technologies for processing coal products, trend.az reports.



The technology has been developed by the domestic scientists and protected by several patents of Kazakhstan and the Eurasian patent," Yermagambet noted.



In perspective, in 2-3 years, the plan is to process up to 2 million tons of coal for receiving organic fertilizers and nanocomposite materials at the expense of investment.



For the further development of coal chemistry, scientists of the Research Institute are proposing the development of the Target Republican Science-Technology Program on coal chemistry, as well as the creation of industrial consortia for convergence of the state, business and science on the basis of gas coal and chemistry complex "Kazakhstan" LLP "Institute for Chemistry of Coal and Technologies" at the Saryadyr coal mine on the principle of public-private partnership.