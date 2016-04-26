Experiments in education are unacceptable - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The initiatives in the education sphere including the adoption of a five day school week, trilingual education led to heated discussion in Kazakhstan, N. Nazarbayev noted at the today's session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs via its Twitter account.

"The school issue regards every family therefore all opinions have to be heard. Experiments in the education sphere are unacceptable," N. Nazarbayev said.