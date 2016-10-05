Expert: Belarus could act as an economic bridge between the EU, EEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus could serve as an economic bridge between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Vladimir Avgustinsky, Head of the Representative Office of the German Economy in Belarus, said at a meeting of the working group on transport, logistics, and customs affairs under the Representative Office of the German Economy on 4 October, BelTA has learned.

"Belarus is located at the junction of two global markets. It can be a serious partner with a strategic vision, even in difficult situations. I believe it is time for the country to transfer this ability, already acknowledged by the West, from geopolitics to geoeconomics, and to become a bridge between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union," Vladimir Avgustinsky said.

The meeting of the working group included a presentation of the major project to build the industry and logistics center Bolbasovo. The presentation was made by project manager Vasily Dementei. The center makes part of the new Silk Road. Plans have been made to raise Br1.2 trillion (pre-redenomination) in investments. Uwe Leuschner, Vice President for Business Development at DB Cargo AG, said that German businessmen show interest in Belarusian projects related to the new Silk Road from China to Europe.



Alexander Bely, Head of the External Relations Office of Belarusian Railways, for his part, noted that the rail freight between Belarus and Germany has witnessed growth. He said that in 2015, the cargo traffic between the two countries was 2.2 million tonnes, up by 14.3% as against 2014. In January-August 2016, the freight traffic reached almost 1.5 million tonnes, or 105% as against the same period of 2015.



Partaking in the meeting of the working group were also Belarusian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Natalia Zhamoitina and experts from the State Customs Committee.



The working group under the Representative Office of the German Economy in Belarus was established three years ago as a platform for exchange of opinions regarding transport and logistics between the businessmen and the governments of the two countries. The meeting of the working group was held as part of the Belarusian Transport Week, the key annual event in the field of transport and logistics in Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.