Expert consultations ahead of Astana process to be held today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Preliminary expert consultations of the Astana process guarantor countries' delegations will be held today in the Kazakh capital.

According to the press service of Kazakh Foreign Office, the experts have already arrived in Astana. The next round of Astana process on settlement of the Syrian conflict is scheduled for September 14-15.

According to the guarantor countries, the forthcoming meeting will consider adopting a number of documents regulating the activity of the de-escalation control forces. It is also expected that the parties will continue their work on coordinating the composition of control forces in Idlib.