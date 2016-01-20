Expert: Early parliamentary elections - timely decision

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The initiative of the deputies on early elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and to the local maslikhats is a timely decision, Kazinform reports citing Kanat Auesbay, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Political Science of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University.

"Holding snap elections to the Majilis and all local maslikhats, in my opinion, is a logical step. Taking into account the current unstable economic situation in the world, we need to take certain actions today. To my mind, the initiative became quite a timely decision," Auesbay said commenting on the Majilis deputies' request on dissolution.



"The present convocation of the Majilis has fully performed its objective having developed legislative base for the 100 Specific Steps Plan and for overcoming the complicated socio-economic situation. Majilis has accomplished its historical mission. We need practical measures now," says he.



According to him, combining the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats will allow the state to save huge budgetary reserves for organization and holding pre-election campaign in 2016.