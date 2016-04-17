Expert: Global anti-nuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan President are up to date

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The global anti-nuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan are up to date, this opinion was expressed by the head of Hanns Seidel Foundation RO in Brussels, Christian Forstner, who commented the manifesto of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The world. The XXI century".

According to him, President Nazarbayev's manifesto "The world. The XXI century" is up to date and essential for global security.

The initiatives underlined in the manifesto aim at achieving a world free of nuclear weapons, said Christian Forstner.

Special attention was paid to the country's success in non-proliferation including in the creation of the IAEA bank of low-enriched nuclear fuel.

"Kazakhstan is a bridge between Europe and Asia. It has a friendly relationship with the region. The country is an influential actor in both the regional and international arena. The domestic political situation is stable, and the economic potential is significant," concluded Christian Forstner.