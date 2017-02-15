  • kz
    Expert: High time for Kazakhstan to switch to new system of public administration

    14:43, 15 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is high time for Kazakhstan to switch to more comprehensive system of public administration. That is why the political reforms on redistribution of powers put forward by the President of Kazakhstan are timely, says Candidate of Sciences (Law) Bakhyt Altynbasov.

    "Countries cannot blindly copy each other's constitutional systems. Every country has its history of development, mentality, language and relations with other countries. Until now the present Constitution corresponded with our realia. However, it is high time to switch to more comprehensive system of public administration. If the constitutional reform turns out to be successful, our country will become more democratic and the branches of our government will function more effectively," Mr. Altynbasov told Kazinform correspondent.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Politics Political Reform
