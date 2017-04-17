Expert: Nursultan Nazarbayev's program article - concept of republic's national policy

BAKU. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev's article 'The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience' is a program document and in a way concept of the republic's national policy, Azerbaijani political scientist Rauf Radzhabov said in his interview with Kazinform correspondent in Azerbaijan.

"At the current transition stage in Kazakhstan, a number of interconnected tendencies of social evolution have a direct impact on the development of every ethnos and interethnic relations, it is: The growth of national self-awareness and an objective process of interethnic integration of Kazakhstan's' society; The citizens' will to strengthen Kazakhstan's statehood; The need for pursuing a course of economic, social and political reforms in the historical and economic-cultural specifics of different zones of the country; The desire to preserve and develop national and cultural identity and objective process of strengthening the spiritual community," says the expert.

He also noted that the legacy of the past has a significant impact on the development of interethnic relations. The consequences of totalitarianism, which laid the foundation for many contradictions and is characterized by mass deportations and repressions, destruction of many national cultural values turned out to be difficult. Along with the development of the nations and their cooperation marking the Soviet era the Union pursued unification and linguistic assimilation.

"With the attainment of independence by Kazakhstan, a new stage in the development of national statehood has begun, and a foundation was made for the formation of a civil society in the country. In these circumstances, this article initiates the process of implementing an effective national policy," the political scientist believes.

In his opinion, the basic principles specified in the article will allow adopting a systematic and balanced view of the national question. After all, the national policy should be based on scientific analysis and forecast, public opinion and assessment of the consequences of the decisions made, interests of all ethnic groups, and on following the basic documents - the Constitution and the fundamental principles of the world community.

Rauf Radzhabov has also stressed that first of all, it is necessary to realize that national question cannot be second or be a subject of speculation in the political game. We need approaches which are in the spirit of time, in the mainstream of geopolitics, geo-economics, and the processes of globalization. Therefore, in the approaches to the national question, interethnic relations, society, and state new challenges arise regularly.

The expert particularly noted that the President of Kazakhstan clearly states that "... State and nation are not static constructions, but rather living and developing organism. To live, you need to have the ability to make a meaningful adaptation."

"National policy can and should become a consolidating factor for the existence of a multiethnic state. But this will happen if the policy reflects the diversity of interests of the people, and has clear mechanisms in its arsenal. In this regard, the commonality of the positions of public authorities of all levels, various political and social forces, of non-governmental organizations in the national question is of particular importance; A commonality of positions based on constitutional principles, basic documents of the world community, scientifically substantiated conclusions and recommendations," he said.

"The article shows that the supreme goal of the national policy of the country was, is and will be, prevention of interethnic conflicts, harmonization of relations between all citizens of the country regardless of their national and other affiliation," the expert concluded.