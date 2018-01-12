Expert opinion on what to expect from President’s visit to US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhumabek Sarabekov, an expert of the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, shared his opinion about the forthcoming visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports

The expert believes that the visit will result in signing of a number of important agreements, which will greatly boost bilateral cooperation.

"The current top priority is economic cooperation. Despite the active political dialogue, economic contacts remain relatively low. At the end of 2017, the mutual trade amounted to nearly $1.7 billion, falling short of our relations potential. Therefore, new approaches will be developed in this respect," Sarabekov said.

In his opinion, the U.S. is of great interest for Kazakhstan in terms of investment and technology transfer as American companies have the high technologies required.

According to the expert, regional security is a topical issue.

"The United States is within our foreign-policy priorities. The fight against terrorism and extremism is a common interest for Kazakhstan and the U.S. Of course, we have been cooperatin and will cooperate on the solution of Afghanistan's problem. And, finally, it is humanitarian cooperation," Zhumabek Sarabekov summarized.

According to the press service of Akorda, the official visit of the Head of State to the United States of America will take place from 16th to 18th January. It is planned that during the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as representatives of official and business circles. Besides, the Kazakh President will take part in UN Security Council meeting.