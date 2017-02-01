Expert praises recent state-of-the-nation address by President Nazarbayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Azimkhan Satybaldin, member of the Kazakh Academy of Sciences and director of the Economy Institute of the Science Committee under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, says President Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted structural transformation of Kazakhstan's economy in his recent state-of-the-nation address.

"It should be noted that President Nazarbayev delivered his address to the nation while not only Kazakhstan's economy but also the global one are in crisis. The new state-of-the-nation address sets new tasks," Mr. Satybaldin said at a roundtable on Wednesday.



He also drew attention to the fact that the address focuses on socioeconomic aspects.



According to Satybaldin, the new state-of-the-nation address outlines the structural transformation of national economy, changes in export policy, development of the economic zone of the Great Silk Road, etc.



"They say that the Silk Road is a route from Turkey to China. But we all know that the Great Silk Road will give us access to the Pacific region through China, to the Mediterranean Sea through Turkey, to Europe through Russia, to Iran through Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan," he added.