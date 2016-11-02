Expert: Regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan should be encouraged

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Interaction between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on the regional level is mandatory , Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Rufat Mamedov said in an interview to Kazinform during the VII Azerbaijan-Russian Interregional Forum in Baku.

"We cooperate both with the central and regional authorities of Kazakhstan. First of all, Mangystau region because it is closer in geographical terms and we interact in the oil sector", Rufat Mamedov said.

According to Mr. Mamedov, Azerbaijan entrepreneurs invest in different sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, and the level of mutual relations of the two countries allows businessmen to feel comfortable in Kazakhstan which facilitates Azerbaijan companies approach Kazakhstan's market.

"Recently we have invested in creation of the logistical center at Aktau Seaport. The new facility has been put into service. The investments are targeted at future, as well as support and stimulation of mutual trade turnover between our countries and other countries of the Caspian region interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan", Rufat Mamedov said.

He noted that there have not been interregional forums with Kazakhstan, but business forums and trade missions and other activities take place. He has also underlined that, according to the statistical information, there is diversification of investments of Azerbaijan entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan's economy. For Azerbaijan businessmen Kazakhstani market is an important one. "At present we are about to start active stimulation of our exporters and in the next year we will conduct a number of activities for expansion of interaction with our traditional economic partners.

In his opinion, the interaction between RoK and AR, on the regional level, is mandatory and should be encouraged.

On November 1 in Baku the VII Azerbaijan-Russian Interregional Forum was held at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.