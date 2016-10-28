Expert: Social optimism is Nurly Zher’s key effect

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Social optimism is the key effect of Nurly Zher program, according to candidate of economic sciences Talgat Abdizhapparov said in the meeting of SarapTime expert club.

"Nurly Zher is the first program for people, the first program about people. It has 600 thousand participants. The key effect which we could not calculate but received right away is social optimism", - Talgat Abdizhaparov said.

According to the expert, the program will be a strong stimulus for further development of the regions. For instance, land plots with developed utilities provided for private housing construction in Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions stirred recovery of economy. Particularly in Kyzylorda region 6600 land plots were allocated for private housing construction.

The expert also states that Nurly Zher excludes any corruption activities because there is no involvement of construction companies in the program.

As earlier informed, in September 2016 in the enlarged Government meeting President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to develop a new program of housing construction Nurly Zher. The essence of the program is that focus is transferred from direct financing of housing construction to stimulation of private developers with integration of all the housing issues from the existing programs. It is necessary to elaborate measures on make mortgage affordable and stimulate mortgage loans by commercial banks including subsiding of interest rate. Another component of the program is home construction loans through Zhilstroysberbank.