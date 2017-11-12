Experts discuss phenomenon of First President's leadership

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In Almaty city, Kazakh and foreign scientists have discussed the phenomenon of the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and his role in the sustainable development of the society, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Botagoz Kaipova, Deputy Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressed the importance of the event.

She said that the scientists and experts were discussing the phenomenon of Yelbasy's leadership during the academic conference.

The speakers highlighted the President's important and fateful decisions made in the hard moments of establishing the Independence and also noted his insightful knowledge of the history, culture, and mentality of the people of Kazakhstan.

"In all of his speeches, interviews, and writings, the Head of State clearly emphasizes that the peace and harmony had prevailed in Kazakhstan for as long as anyone can remember, and each time says that the key to friendship and harmony between peoples is made of virtues... The President initiated the establishment of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in 1995. It aims to strengthen the peace and harmony between the representatives of the peoples and ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan," said Ziyabek Kabuldinov, the Director of the Chokan Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology.