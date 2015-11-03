Experts find components that are not of the crashed A321 airliner - source

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Experts working at the scene of the Saturday Sinai crash have found elements that are not components of the crashed A321 airliner, informed sources in Cairo have told TASS.

"They have been sent for an expertise," one of the sources said. TASS has no official confirmation of this information at the moment.

Kogalymavia Flight 9268 came down about half-an-hour after leaving the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The disaster site is 100 kilometers south of the administrative centre of North Sinai Governorate, the city of Al-Arish. All 224 aboard the plane perished, Kazinform refers to TASS.