Experts from Almaty to help investigate into mass deaths of Caspian seals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Experts from Almaty will help Mangistau region to investigate into mass deaths of Caspian seals.

As reported before, more than 200 corpses of the dead seals have been recently discovered in Tupkaragan district of Mangistau region. The dead animals were washed up on the shore.



The specialists of the regional ecology and sanitary & epidemiological service took the samples of water and air. Preliminary results of the tests will be announced tomorrow, Kazinform learnt from Deputy Chief of Mangistau Forestry and Wildlife Inspection Kuangali Ashakhov.



"Unfortunately, we failed to gather all the corpses of the dead mammals yesterday. This work is underway now. We are also surveying the adjusting areas to search for the seals and monitor the situation. The samples have been already taken. Preliminary results will be ready tomorrow. We have also decided not to burn the corpses yet," he said.



He added that the experts of Almaty-based Research Institute of Hydrobiology and Virology are planning to come to Mangistau region to investigate into the incident.