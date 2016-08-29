Experts name possible successors of Uzbek President Karimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 78-year-old President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov was hospitalized. For the first time in the period of his presidency, the information about his sickness was announced officially.

The Cabinet of Ministers informed that “full medical examination and further treatment will require additional time.”

Daniil Karimov, Editor-in-Chief of Fergana News Agency and expert for Central Asia, shared his opinion on who can be the next successor of the Uzbek President to Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

“Over 25 years of Karimov’s presidency, none of the officials informed of his sickness. There were no comments when he disappeared for 20 years, even when they said he was in coma…Now the Cabinet of Ministers announced it officially. It means that the situation is not good. Brezhnev’s scenario is quite possible when people learnt about the ruler’s death several days later. Nevertheless, the situation will not change radically after Karimov’s resignation. The authoritarian trend of the state will not break up. There will be no problems with the successor. His name was announced long before. In my opinion, this will be the current Prime Minister of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev . He is very popular in elite groups. Though, if the change of power goes on as per the Constitution, then Chairman of the uzbek Senate can becomr new President. But he is a less known political figure,” noted Daniil Karimov.