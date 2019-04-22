Experts to consider proposals to update CIS development concept

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The expert group in charge of updating the CIS development concept will meet in Minsk on 23-24 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS development concept was adopted in October 2007 to improve the effectiveness of the integration cooperation. The document envisages evolutionary improvement of the CIS, preservation of its diverse nature, balanced development of all existing and new cooperation areas.



"The decision to update the concept was made at the CIS Ministerial Council meeting in Minsk in April 2018. The document will not undergo any dramatic changes. It will be tailored to the contemporary context and to the cooperation needs," the press service noted.



The meeting will be held via a videoconference. Taking part in the meeting will be representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Interior Ministers Council, the CIS Council of Border Troops Commanders, the CIS Economic Court, and the CIS Executive Committee, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.